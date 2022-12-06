Mamata to attend G-20 prep meet virtually on December 9

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee will virtually attend the G-20 preparatory meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9. Banerjee will attend the meeting from her residence at Kalighat around 5 pm.

Banerjee had attended G-20 preparatory meeting of the Prime Minister physically at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. She attended the same as the head of All India Trinamool Congress with chiefs of all political parties. The G-20 summit is going to be held in India next year and three important meetings in connection with this summit is scheduled to be held in Bengal, including one in Siliguri. Government officials are also scheduled to be present in the meeting scheduled

on December 9.