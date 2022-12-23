Mamata to address TMC leaders on Jan 2

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee will address party leaders at Nazrul Mancha on January 2, 2023.



Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be present at the meeting. All senior leaders and party functionaries have been asked to attend the meeting. Leaders from the districts will be present at the meeting.

Political experts felt that Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool's national general secretary will give a road map which will be followed during the Panchayat election.

They said Trinamool leaders know that it will be difficult for the BJP to field candidates in Gram Panchayat where there are more than 62,000 seats followed by the Panchayat Samity where there are 9000 plus seats and Zilla Parishad where there are more than 950 seats.

It will be difficult for the BJP along with the Left parties and Congress combined to field candidates in all the seats.

Both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek have categorically said Trinamool will not tolerate any highhandedness by

the party leaders and anyone trying to use force to scare the voters will be thrown out of the party.

Trinamool wants to set up a transparent party and the views of the voters are being taken to select candidates for the ensuing Panchayat election.

Political experts said Trinamool's target is the Parliamentary election which is scheduled to be held in 2024.

The results of the Panchayat election will give an idea of the areas where the party is weak. Trinamool will repair the faults and campaign for the Lok Sabha election at full throttle.

Trinamool will highlight projects that have benefitted crores of people across the state and a sustained campaign will be launched to make people aware of these facts. The leaders will be asked to intensify their drives to interact with the masses.