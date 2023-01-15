Mamata likely to visit Meghalaya on Jan 17

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to go to Meghalaya on January 17 to address a public meeting at Tura the next day.



The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for elections but there are speculations of polls to be held in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Tripura in February-March 2023.

Trinamool Congress has already announced the names of candidates in 52 out of 60 seats for the Meghalaya elections. The party has already released its poll campaign song for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state in two languages – Khasi and Garo.

State Environment and Water Resources Investigation and Development minister Manas Bhunia who is the observer of Meghalaya reached Meghalaya on Saturday to oversee preparations ahead of the chairperson’s visit.

Last month, Banerjee visited Meghalaya accompanied by the party’s All India National Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The TMC supremo had said that the central government has neglected Meghalaya as well as other northeastern states.

“We will ensure that we bring change and the Hill state prospers,” she had said.

She also promised a financial inclusion scheme under which a direct transfer of Rs 1,000 per month will be made to women in every household in Meghalaya.

She met the families of the victims of the tragic Mukroh firing and as a small act of assistance, handed over ex-gratia cheques of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin. Ahead of her Meghalaya tour, Banerjee will be visiting Murshidabad district on January 16, where she will be attending a programme at Sagardighi. On January 19, she may attend a public meeting at Hasimara in Alipurduar during her return from Meghalaya.