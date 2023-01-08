Mamata condoles death of ex-Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of Keshari Nath Tripathi, a former governor of the state, describing him as "a man of great substance".



A scholar, Tripathi had many books to his credit, Banerjee said.

"The memory of his tenure in our state will remain indelible in the hearts of the people of the state. He had a very sincere and cordial relationship with me," she said in a statement.

Tripathi served as the governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to July 2019. Before that, he also had additional charges for short stints as the Governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

"His death is an irreparable loss to the political world," she said, extending condolences to the deceased politician's family and followers.

Tripathi, a BJP leader, died at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on early Sunday. He was 88.