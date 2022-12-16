Mamata, Abhishek pay reverence to Indian Army

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MP and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee paid reverence to the Indian Army for their iron will and unparalleled sacrifice.



Taking to Twitter, Mamata wrote: "On 16th of December 1971, India became the source of a course-change in history. A new nation was born and the right to self-determination was upheld. I bow my head in reverence to the Indian Army for their iron will and unmatchable sacrifice on this Vijay Diwas!"

Echoing similar thoughts, Abhishek tweeted: "As we celebrate Vijay Diwas, let us proudly remember about 1971 when the historic milestone of Bangladesh Liberation War was achieved. We salute the indomitable spirit and valour of our brave soldiers, who laid down their lives in the service of our nation. Jai Hind."