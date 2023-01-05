Malda: TMC leader beaten to death for objecting to loud music, 15 detained

A TMC leader was beaten to death for objecting to blaring music being played through the DJ sound system. About 15 persons have been detained in connection with the case.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Babla Pathanpara, Rothbari gram panchayat under the Kaliyachak 2 Block of Malda. 65-year-old Afzal Momin, former Upa Pradhan of the Rathbari GP, had protested against the blaring sounds of the DJ system when a group of youth were returning from a picnic.

They did not pay heed. When his protests grew louder, they allegedly threw him on the ground and beat him up with bamboo.

Local residents rescued him and rushed him to the hospital where the doctors declared him to be “brought dead.” Police have started investigating. “We have started a murder case. All involved will be brought to book” stated Pradip Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Malda.

One Mamun Sheikh, the prime accused along with 14 others have been apprehended by the police.