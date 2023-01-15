Makar Sankranti: Lakhs reach Gangasagar to take the holy dip

Kolkata: Lakhs of pilgrims across the country have started arriving at Sagar Island to take a holy dip at Gangasagar on the occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’. However, they faced difficulties as ferry and bus services remained closed till 12 pm due to dense fog. The services were resumed after 12 pm.



Meanwhile, two septuagenarian devotees died of heart attacks during the day, an official said. Another person had passed away on Friday.

Addressing the Press, Minister of State Power and Sports Department, Aroop Biswas, who is in charge of the fair said: “On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, around 40 lakh pilgrims have come to the Gangasagar Mela since January 5. Most of them have left for home.”

Even though the auspicious hours for the holy dip began at around 6.50 pm on Saturday, thousands of devotees took a dip at the confluence of River Hooghly and the Bay of Bengal in the morning, braving the cold weather condition and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram, an official said.

Some devotees were even seen singing and dancing for being able to make it to the Gangasagar Mela at the Sagar Island, around 100 km from Kolkata.

The state government has taken all measures, including setting up of shelters at the island, for those coming to the Gangasagar Mela, and the administration is expecting a huge footfall.

Sundarbans Development Minister Bankim Hazra was at the fairground to supervise arrangements along with the state officials.

Over 1,000 CCTV cameras and 25 drones are deployed to monitor the entire fairground.

Moreover, personnel of the Coast Guard (ICG) and disaster management teams have stepped up vigil along the coastline, while the police and civil defence volunteers were deployed at the fairground, an official said.

Meanwhile, the ferry services from Millennium Park in Kolkata were also disrupted on Saturday morning due to visibility issues.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there will be thick fog in various south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.

The lowest temperature in the city shot up by 5 degree Celsius on Saturday due to the impact of the western disturbances. Kolkata’s lowest temperature remained at 19.7 degree Celsius.