Majeed Memon joins Trinamool

KOLKATA: Renowned criminal lawyer Majeed Memon joined Trinamool Congress at a function in Delhi on Wednesday.



He was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2014-2020 from Maharastra on Nationalist Congress Party ticket. He had served as the member of the Parliamentary Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and member of Consultative Committee for the ministry of Law and Justice.

Saugata Roy, party's Lok Sabha MP and Derek O' Brien, Rajya Sabha MP handed over the party flag and welcomed Memon. Calling Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee 'a tigress', Memon said: "Despite tremendous pressure she has waged a war against two giants of the country. Her voice can be heard from Delhi. As a conscious citizen I thought it was my duty to stand by Trinamool in its war against injustice."