Maheshtala: Youth held for raping 50-year-old

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a woman aged about 50 years at Maheshtala in Diamond Harbour on Tuesday night.



The woman was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital in Behala but later shifted to a nursing home.

According to sources, late on Tuesday night a few people in the neighborhood of the woman's house heard her crying inside the house. They found her lying injured on the bed.

After admitting her to the hospital, police were informed. Cops from Maheshtala police reached the spot and started a probe.

During preliminary probe, police detained the youth, who was later arrested on the basis of a complaint submitted by the woman's relatives.