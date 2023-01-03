Madhyamik : Test paper of 2023 published

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Monday published the test paper for the Madhyamik Pariksha 2023, which will be distributed free-of-cost amongst the students who will be appearing for the examination.

These test papers marked 2022-2023 will be sent to all District Inspectors of

Schools (SE).

The Board has requested the district school inspectors to make necessary arrangements for the distribution of these papers amongst the students, who will be

appearing for Madhyamik Pariksha 2023.