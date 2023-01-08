Madhyamik: ‘Result of schools whose students indulge in vandalism to be withheld’

Kolkata: Taking a stern stand against any act of vandalism in schools during the Madhyamik examination, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will withhold the results of the concerned school whose students indulge in such acts. There have been instances when students resorted to vandalism in schools, particularly on the last day of the Madhyamik examination.



The Board is also taking a slew of measures for boosting security by making three CCTVs compulsory for each of the venues involved in holding the examination.

“If such acts of vandalism or acrimony occur in a school, the footage should be geo-tagged in the form with a video and a formal complaint should be lodged with us. We will withhold the results of that particular school whose students resort to such vandalism,” a senior official of WBBSE said.

The official added that the concerned school whose students are involved in the ransacking will have to pay compensation for the loss of property to that particular venue where the incident occurred and will have to seek an apology and only then the results will be published.

During Madhyamik, the students of a particular school appear from an away venue.

Usually, the sensitive venues of the Madhyamik examination are covered under CCTV surveillance. However, this time the Board is planning to have three CCTV cameras at every single venue.

“We want to ensure that we have video footage of any act of irregularities at a particular venue. So, we are enhancing surveillance mechanism this time,” the official added.

A directive in this regard has been sent to all examination venues. The Madhyamik examination 2023 begins on February 23 and ends on March 4.