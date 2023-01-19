Madhyamik: History exam to be held on March 1

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has rescheduled the History examination of this year's Madhyamik.



According to a notification by the Board, the History examination will be held on March 1, instead of February 27, as scheduled earlier.

The February 27 date clashed with the by-election date at Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad, hence the move was necessitated. The Election Commission announced the dates of the Sagardighi by-election on Wednesday. The Board has stated clearly that the rest of the examinations will be held as per the schedule announced earlier. The Sagardighi seat has fallen vacant, following the recent death of Subrata Saha, who was the minister of the state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture department.