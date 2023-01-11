Lowest temp in city up by 50C in past four days: MeT

KOLKATA: Lowest temperature in the city has gone up by nearly 5 degree Celsius in the past four days. Kolkata on Tuesday registered its lowest temperature around 15 degree Celsius. The Regional Meteorological centre in Alipore predicted that mercury may go up in the next couple of days.



The MeT office also predicted that the mercury will again drop in South Bengal from the beginning of next week. The districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong will receive rainfall on the weekend. A thick fog alert has been issued for various North Bengal districts.

“People in South Bengal will witness comparatively hot weather in the next few days before mercury again starts sliding down from Monday next week. There may be rainfall in some of the North Bengal districts on the weekend,” a weather official said.

The city’s sky will remain clear in the next few days. There may be fog in the morning. Mercury may go up by 2 to 3 degrees in the next few days due to the impact of the western disturbances. The city dwellers may feel cold weather in the early morning and late night hours.

People in western districts of Bengal will witness comparatively colder weather while during day time it will be comparatively hot weather. All the districts in north Bengal will witness thick fog early in the morning.

On Friday last week, the temperature plunged down to a 10.9 degree making it the coldest day of the season so far. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that after four years, Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at around 10 degree in January. The lowest temperature in the city remained around 11 degrees on Saturday last week. Mercury started sliding up from Saturday. Cold wave situations had been prevailing in West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum last week.

The lowest temperature in Purulia dropped to 6.2 degree Celsius while Panagarh registered 7 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature remained at around 7.3 degree Celsius in Burdwan and 7.8 at Bankura.