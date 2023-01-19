‘Lowest temp in city stands at 16.7 degree Celsius, several North Bengal dists may get light rainfall’

People in south Bengal districts felt comparatively colder weather on Wednesday morning with the lowest temperature hovering over around 16 degree Celsius.

The MeT office has said that there may be light rainfall in the coastal districts as there has been an incursion of moisture from the sea.

The city registered its lowest temperature at 16.7 degrees on Wednesday. Sky remained partially cloudy in Kolkata and adjoining south Bengal districts. There is a possibility of light showers in Howrah, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24-Parganas due to the incursion of moisture. Some of the south Bengal districts received light rainfall on Tuesday night. There was thick fog in several south Bengal districts on Wednesday.

Some parts of South 24-Parganas like Namkhana, Diamond Harbour received rainfall on Wednesday morning.

Several North Bengal districts may also receive rainfall in the next 24 hours including Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Mercury had dropped by 3 degree Celsius on Monday with the lowest temperature recorded at 16 degree Celsius in Kolkata.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had predicted that people might feel winter cold in the current week.

The lowest temperature in the city shot up by 5 degree Celsius last Saturday due to the impact of the western disturbances.

Kolkata’s lowest temperature remained at 19.7 degree Celsius in the weekend while many other south

Bengal districts registered the lowest temperature of the day at around 19-20

degree Celsius.