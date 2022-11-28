Lowest daily caseload so far: Bengal records three fresh Covid cases

KOLKATA: Bengal registered Covid daily cases at 3 for yet another day on Sunday, which is the lowest daily caseload in the state ever since the pandemic broke out.



Recovery rate has gone up to 98.98 per cent whereas active cases on Sunday stood at 78. Around 72 patients are in home isolation whereas only 2 patients are undergoing treatment at hospital.

State on last Tuesday registered 7 new Covid cases while on Monday the figure stood at 11.

Bengal had registered 7 Covid cases on Saturday as well. The total active cases in the state stood at 143 in the last week.

Covid situation in the state has much improved in the past couple of weeks

with daily infection consistently remaining below 20 in the past few weeks.

Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on sunday. The Covid positivity rate on Sunday stood at 0.07 per cent.

State has seen 21,18,454 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,845 people have been recovered.

Around 4,561 samples were tested in the state on Sunday. Bengal has so far seen 21,531 Covid death tolls so far.

Around 26,818,364 Covid sample tests so far till date. Around 9 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. None is in Safe homes.

Bengal has so far administered 73,038,941 Covid vaccine first doses cumulatively while 64,954,581 second doses have been applied cumulatively so far in the state, as per state Health department data.