Lower Div Clerk in 30 state depts: Over 7K to be hired in 3 months

The recruitment process for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in 30 state departments, including Legislative Assembly, Public Service Commission (PSC), administrative reforms, amongst others is going to be completed within the next three months.

More than 7,500 candidates are going to be recruited in this phase. However, the state is taking extra precautions to make the entire matter completely transparent keeping in mind the various guidelines of the court so that no complaint is raised from any side.

In this phase every candidate has been asked to appear with two recent photo copies, original marksheet of secondary or equivalent examination, two admit cards issued by PSC for preliminary and main examination, amongst other documents.

In 2019, the number of candidates in the Clerkship Examination conducted by PSC was more than 14 lakh. The number of vacancies has been determined as 7,728. Out of the total applicants, 55,056 candidates have passed the two stages of the examination. After the computer ability and typing test, physical test, the process of appearing in person for the information verification phase of the final selected candidates in most of the offices has also started.

The information verification process started at the end of December, but it is likely to speed up in January. From Wednesday, the second phase of the information verification phase before the appointment of LDCs in the directorate begins. In 2018, the PSC exam was conducted for the recruitment of fire operator posts in the fire brigade. After the examination, a list of shortlisted candidates was published but due to allegations of irregularities, Calcutta High Court intervened.