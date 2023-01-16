Lizard in Mid-day meal ‘rice drum’: 2 suspended, supervisor dismissed

KOLKATA: State School Education Department suspended teacher-in-charge and sub-inspector of the Sahurgachi Bidyanandapur Primary School in West Bengal’s Malda district where a dead lizard and rat were found in a drum of rice kept for mid-day meal. The incident took place on January 11. Thereafter, an inquiry committee headed by the BDO was formed to investigate the incident.



On the basis of the committee’s report, teacher-in-charge Ujjal Saha Roy and sub-inspector Abdul Hanif have been suspended and Education Supervisor Swapna Sarkar was dismissed.

Recently, the Bengal government decided on serving chicken and seasonal fruits in mid-day meals for four months starting in January. They have allotted Rs 371 crore for introducing this.

As per an official notification, these two items will be served weekly once for four months for additional

nutrition under.

Meanwhile, a controversy has arisen after opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari urged the Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to send a central audit team to prove the alleged misappropriation of mid-day meal funds.

It has been reported that the Central government will soon send a team to review the mid-day meal scheme implementation in different parts of the state.

According to news agencies, the joint review mission (JRM) will be visiting the state and reviewing major areas including implementation of the scheme at state, district and school levels for a specified period on defined parameters.