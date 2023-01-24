Liquor of Rs 35K seized from Sealdah Stn

KOLKATA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) during its regular checks at Sealdah Railway station seized liquor worth Rs 35,000 from two women, who were allegedly smuggling it to Haji in Bihar.



The passengers in both Sealdah and Howrah division have been complaining of the liquor smuggling that is allegedly prevalent in the long distance trains.

Since liquor is prohibited in Bihar, it has been alleged that it is being smuggled from the state, which uses railway as the transport for the illegal activity.

The two women passengers were travelling in Ballia Express when they were found in possession of Rs 35,000 worth of liquor.

Both the accused identified as Lalmunia Devi and Kushma Devi are residents of Vaishali in Bihar.

After interrogation, the personnel found out that the accused persons were taking the liquor by train to Hajipur in exchange for money.