Lalan Sheikh death: HC asks CBI to file report by Monday

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted two days for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a report regarding the death of Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in the Bogtui arson case.



On Wednesday, lawyer Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of Lalan in the Division Bench of the Chief Justice. The matter was listed for hearing on Thursday.

On Thursday, the CBI lawyer stated before the Division Bench that Lalan's death is an unfortunate incident. CID has already registered an FIR against CBI officers and is probing the case. But we are not able to keep faith in the CID probe said the CBI counsel and also mentioned that Lalan's health check-up was being done regularly and he was fit.

The CBI lawyer further appealed to allow the submission of a departmental inquiry report before the court which has been started already. After the CBI lawyer concluded, the lawyer representing the CID said that the state investigating agency is not going to interfere with the inquiry that is being done by the CBI. The CID lawyer also mentioned that the inquiry done by CBI is completely different from CID's probe.

After hearing both parties, the Division Bench directed the CBI to submit the departmental inquiry report on December 19 (Monday).

It may be mentioned that earlier CBI had moved Calcutta High Court challenging the FIR against its officers. After the hearing on Wednesday, the police were directed by the court to continue with the investigation but not to take any coercive measures against any of the officials of the central agency. The court also directed to make Lalan's wife Reshma Bibi a party in the case.