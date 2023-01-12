Lalan Sheikh death case: HC allows CID to quiz CBI sleuths after 24 hrs notice

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to question the CBI officers in Lalan Sheikh’s unnatural death case through video conferencing after giving 24 hours prior notice.

On Wednesday, Justice Jay Sengupta after going through the post mortem report of Lalan’s body, asked CID to send the report to AIIMS Delhi and SSKM Hospital for further opinion.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on January 17. Meanwhile, Justice Sengupta has directed the CBI lawyer to file a reply which the central agency wished to by January 13.

Earlier CBI had appealed for stay on CID probe apprehending that evidences in Lalan Sheikh unnatural death case may get compromised if state police continues the investigation.

CBI lawyer alleged that despite the officers of the central agency are given protection by the High Court, they are harassed.

Replying to the CBI lawyer Justice Jay Sengupta said that no need to fear about the matter as the truth will be revealed. Later Justice Sengupta called for the case diary.

Lalan’s wife Reshma Bibi lodged an FIR against CBI officers alleging that her husband has been murdered. She also had appealed for a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe which the court had allowed. Later CBI moved High Court challenge the order which was heard by the Vacation Bench of Justice Sengupta. Later the matter was heard by Justice Sengupta’s regular bench.