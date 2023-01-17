Lalan Sheikh death case: Four CBI personnel suspended

KOLKATA: Four Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) personnel, including two officers, were suspended after a preliminary inquiry in connection with the Lalan Sheikh unnatural death case. Sources claimed that negligence was found at the officers’’ end after the preliminary inquiry.



Lalan was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the Bogtui arson case late on December 3 night. After producing him before the concerned court, CBI took Lalan in its custody for further interrogation. Lalan’s wife Rashma Bibi alleged that her husband was murdered as she failed to give money to CBI officers, which the latter allegedly demanded. She also alleged that the CBI personnel had tortured Lalan during the custody period and once in front of her as well. Later, she lodged a complaint against seven CBI officers, including a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-ranked officer. Bibi demanded a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into Lalan’s unnatural death case. The case was initially registered by the Birbhum District Police but later the investigation of the case was taken over by the CID. Meanwhile, CBI moved Calcutta High Court challenging the CID probe. Though CBI had appealed for dismissal of the CID probe, the court did not stop the state investigating agency from probing the case. In the latest order, the High Court had allowed CID to interrogate CBI officers over video conferencing after serving a notice prior 24 hours. However, CID was directed not to take any coercive measure against the CBI officers.Meanwhile, CBI had also initiated an internal inquiry which concluded recently and its four CBI personne— identified as Vilas Mhadgut, Rahul Priyadarshi, Bhaskar Mondal and another person— were suspended for negligence while performing their duties. Among them Mhadgut was the investigating officer of the Bogtui arson case while Priyadarshi was investigating the Bhadu Sheikh murder case. Names of two CBI personnel were mentioned in the FIR.