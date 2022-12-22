Krishak Bandhu: '91.57L farmers to get aid of over Rs 2.5K crore'

kolkata Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the commencement of disbursement of financial assistance under the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme directly into the bank accounts of farmers of the state for the Rabi season.



"91.57 lakh beneficiary farmers including bargadars will receive total of Rs 2555 crore financial assistance for this season. During Kharif season Rs 2468 crore was disbursed to 89 lakh farmers,"Banerjee said adding that a total of Rs 5023 crore disbursed in the current year.

The Krishak Bandhu scheme was started in 2018-19 when the amount of financial assistance was Rs 5000 for cultivable lands of one acre and more and minimum of Rs 2000 per annum to enrolled farmers including sharecroppers. The total number of enrolled farmers are 39 lakh.Under the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme the financial assistance was increased to Rs 10000 for cultivable lands of one acre and more and proportionate amount for land area below one acre with minimum of Rs 4000 per annum in two equal installments.

More than 30 lakh new farmer beneficiaries have been added under Krishak Bandhu (New) through five rounds of Duare Sarkar. Since inception of the scheme in 2019, more than Rs 12500 crore has been disbursed directly to enrolled farmers. Under the scheme even on death of any farmer between 18 to 60 years of age, next of kins are extended one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh.