Kolkata to witness winter chill from Jan first week

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the city dwellers will witness winter chill from January first week. Mercury will go up by 4 degree Celsius in the next four days. There will be no rainfall in South Bengal districts in the next one week.



A low pressure will form in the Bay of Bengal and there will be an incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland. The steady flow of cold north wind will be interrupted.

The MeT office said that mercury will soar in North Bengal districts as well in the next couple of days.

The lowest temperature was recorded at around 15 degree Celsius in many of the south Bengal districts on Saturday. The lowest temperature in Kolkata on Thursday remained at 14.8 degree Celsius. People in the city and other South Bengal districts woke up to a foggy morning on Saturday. People in various North Bengal districts also witnessed thick fog early in the morning. The visibility was poor in North Bengal districts early morning.