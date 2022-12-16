Kolkata to witness full-fledged cold spell from next week: MeT

kolkata: The city dwellers may experience a full-fledged cold spell from next week as there will be a steady flow of cold north wind in south Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said.



Temperature has been greatly fluctuating between night and day. Day temperature has been hovering around 30 degree Celsius in the city and its adjoining districts for the past few days while the night temperature was recorded at around 16-17, MeT office said.

Some of the South Bengal districts have been witnessing the day temperature at 30 degree Celsius while during the night time the mercury is dropping up to 16-17 degree Celsius. Weather office said that the minimum temperature may drop below 11 from next week in some of the western districts.

Winter cold eluded Bengal till mid December due to the impact of the western disturbance. Temperature will remain unchanged in the next 24 hours. Mercury will drop further from the weekend. The MeT office said that there is a possibility of rainfall in Darjeeling while in Sikkim there is a possibility of snowfall.

The lowest temperature may drop to 15 degree Celsius in the city in the next week while many other south Bengal districts may witness the lowest temperature at 12 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature was registered at 17 degree Celsius on Thursday, a weather official said.

Various South Bengal and north Bengal districts will witness foggy mornings. People in various western districts have started getting a sense of winter chill.

There is a low pressure situated over Arabian Sea that may bring rainfall in Western states like Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, MeT office said.

The temperature had gone up by a few notches in the past few days. Kolkata in the last week of November witnessed the lowest temperature at 16 degree Celsius. It jumped over 17 degree Celsius towards the end of November.

The city dwellers consistently witnessed the lowest temperature at around 16 degree Celsius in November.