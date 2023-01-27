Kolkata to witness cold spells early next month

Kolkata: People in South Bengal districts have been witnessing comparatively hot weather conditions for the past few days with the lowest temperature recording at 18.2 on the day of Saraswati Puja.

Mercury shot up further on Friday with the lowest temperature standing at 18.8 degree Celsius. The MeT office had earlier predicted that the temperature would go up during Saraswati Puja. The weather office, however, said city dwellers may again experience cold spells early next month. The steady blow of cold north winds has been interrupted due to the impact of the western disturbances. The city’s temperature jumped by 2 degree Celsius on Tuesday as well. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 18.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday while on Monday the lowest temperature stood at 16.9 degree. Tuesday’s lowest temperature in Kolkata was 4 degree higher than normal. Temperature will also remain much above normal in the coastal districts of Bengal. People in various South Bengal districts will witness foggy conditions in the early morning hours for the next couple of days.

Night temperature will remain 3-4 degrees above normal. Temperature during day time will remain 2-3 degree above normal in the next few days. “Mercury may slide down from next Monday. Weather may remain unchanged in the next couple of days. Lowest temperature may hover 20 degree Celsius in South Bengal in the next couple of days. The city’s weather will remain dry in the next couple of days,” a weather official said.