Kolkata to host National Space Science Expo

kolkata: The city of Kolkata will witness a unique celebration of space sciences next week when the National Space Science Exhibition begins in various venues across the city.



The exhibition is being hosted by the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India, IISER Kolkata in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation, the S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Science City, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) along with city-based partner organisations, including the Presidency University, University of Calcutta and St. Xavier's College.

Events include a space science exhibition in Science City from 6-11 December which is open to the public with a valid entry ticket. Associated events include a rural outreach program hosted by St. Xavier's College on December 5 at its Raghabpur campus, a Women in Space Sciences panel at BITM on the morning of December 9 which will highlight challenges and opportunities for women scientists, a science 'adda' (chat) session in Bengali at Science City on December 10 and an industry-academia relations panel on December 11 morning.

Public talks in Bengali and English are being organised by various partner organisations. Students and the public will have the opportunity to interact with space scientists, space industry entrepreneurs and science outreach experts. This exhibition and public lectures are open to the public and are expected to be a rare treat for city students and residents. Special lectures in Bengali, including the science 'adda' session, add a unique local flavour to the event.