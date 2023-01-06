Kolkata shivers at 10.9oC, registers coldest day of season so far

Kolkata: City’s temperature plunged down to a 10.9 degree Celsius on Friday making it the coldest day of the season so far. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said after four years, Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at around 10 degrees in January.



The MeT office predicted that the lowest temperature in the city may remain around 11 degree Celsius the next 24 hours. Mercury may slide up after Sunday. Mercury dropped below 10 degrees in various districts in the western parts of Bengal. Cold wave situations have been prevailing in West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum. The lowest temperature in Purulia dropped to 6.2 degree Celsius while Panagarh registered 7 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature remained at around 7.3 degree Celsius in Burdwan and 7.8 at Bankura. Asansol registered its lowest temperature at 8.4 degree Celsius on Friday.

South Bengal districts like East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas also saw a dip in the mercury as beach town Digha registered the lowest temperature at 10.4 degree. Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas saw the same temperature while Berhampore in Murshidabad registered its lowest temperature at 11 degree Celsius. Kalimpong in North Bengal saw the lowest temperature at 4 while Darjeeling registered 4.4 degrees.

The city on Thursday witnessed its lowest temperature at 12.7 degree Celsius. The MeT office added that the mercury may dip further in the next 48 hours. Temperature is expected to rise again from Monday-Tuesday. A steady blow of cold north wind brought down the temperature. Cold conditions will prevail through the next couple of days. As the impact of the western disturbances will cease, the mercury will plunge down further, giving a sense of cold wave in various South Bengal districts in the next two days. The lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at around 13 degree Celsius in December last year. Western disturbances pushed the temperature further up but the mercury again started sliding down as the western disturbances ceased to have an impact on the weather condition. People in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts witnessed fog in the morning. Most of the districts will see fog in the morning in the next couple of days as well, the MeT office said.