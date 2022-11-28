Kolkata records 16.5 degrees Celsius as lowest temperature on Sun

KOLKATA: The city on Sunday registered the lowest temperature at 16.5 degree Celsius. The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore said that cold conditions will prevail in the next few days. There is no prediction of rainfall in the South or North Bengal in the next 4-5 days.



Kolkata on last Thursday witnessed the lowest temperature at 16.5 degree Celsius. It jumped up to 17.6 degree Celsius on Friday. On Saturday the city's lowest temperature touched 16.7 degree Celsius. The highest temperature in Kolkata remained at around 28.7 degree Celsius. State is yet to witness full-fledged winter, but the city dwellers have already been experiencing cold weather for the past couple of weeks.

Unlike previous years, the city registered the lowest temperature in November this year. The MeT office said that weather will remain cold in both North and South Bengal in the next couple of days. People in various South Bengal districts woke up to a foggy morning. During the weekend the mercury may drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in most of the South Bengal districts.

According to the MeT office, cold northern wind has been entering Bengal. There is an uninterrupted flow of northwest wind. People in Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Birbhum will witness comparatively colder weather.

Panagarh in West Burdwan already registered a temperature as low as 10 degree Celsius while Darjeeling's lowest temperature stood at 10.5 degree. Mercury dropped 10.8 in Panagarh while Purulia the lowest temperature stood at around 12.1 degree Celsius, Santiniketan in Birbhum at around 12.8 degree Celsius.