Kolkata records 14.5OC; Darjeeling to witness rainfall

Kolkata: People in South Bengal started witnessing a cold spell with Kolkata's temperature being recorded at 14.5 degree Celsius on Friday. In the western districts, the mercury dropped to 11-12 degrees. The lowest temperature on Thursday was recorded at around 16 on an average in the state.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said the mercury will drop further from next week. The city dwellers may experience a full-fledged cold spell from next week as there will be a steady flow of cold north wind in South Bengal, a senior weather official said. The city's temperature may remain between 14 and 26 in the next 24 hours.

Temperature has been greatly fluctuating between night and day for the past few days. The day temperature has been hovering around 30 degree Celsius in the city and its adjoining districts for the past few days while the night temperature was recorded at around 16-17. Some of the South Bengal districts witnessed the day temperature at 30 degree Celsius while during the night time, the mercury is dropping to upto 16-17 degree Celsius in the past few days.

The MeT office added that there is a possibility of rainfall in Darjeeling while in Sikkim there is a possibility of snowfall. Various South and North Bengal districts will witness foggy mornings.

People in various western districts have already started experiencing the winter chill.