Kolkata Police to install about 3.5K CCTV cameras in city

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police will install 3500 CCTV cameras across the city with a target to install one CCTV camera for ever square kilometer across the city.



Also, Kolkata Police will install 150 more Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras that can take pictures of vehicle registration plates.

According to sources, these cameras are being bought under the Nirbhaya project. In the latest statistics published by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) Kolkata is the safest city among the country. To make the city more secure, the camera are getting installed. Most of these cameras will be installed in crowded places to ensure safety of women.

The ANPR cameras will not only help police to maintain law and order and solve crime cases but also traffic cops to prosecute those drivers flouting traffic norms.Through the ANPR camera monitoring system, movement patterns or routes of any vehicle can be traced.At present 25 such cameras are active across the city while about 2500 normal CCTV cameras are functioning in several places.

Kolkata Police has already floated a tender to buy 190 IP based special infrared bullet cameras. These 5 megapixel infrared cameras are capable of clicking clear pictures and recording prominent videos in low light situations. The infrared can cover up to a range of 60 metres for clicking pictures and recording videos. The live footage of the cameras will be streamed to the Lalbazar control room, all the police stations, all the divisional control rooms, two traffic control rooms and all the traffic guards.

Senior officers can also see the footage whenever they want to as the footage can be viewed through smartphones as well.