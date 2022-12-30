Kolkata Police to install 190 spl Bullet Cameras

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police will install 190 special Infrared Bullet Cameras that are equipped with an alarm system which will prevent the device from getting stolen or damaged.



Installing these cameras and other devices related to it along with necessary software, about Rs five crore will be spent from the fund allocated to five Members of Parliaments, who are Shanta Chhetri, Subrata Bakshi, Subhasish Chakraborty, Md. Nadimul Haque and Santanu Sen.

According to sources, these 5 megapixel infrared cameras are capable of clicking clear pictures and recording prominent videos in low light situations. The infrared can cover up to a range of 60 metres for clicking pictures and recording videos. The live footage of the cameras will be streamed to the Lalbazar control room, all the police stations, all the divisional control rooms, two traffic control rooms and all the traffic guards. This apart, senior officers can also see the footage whenever they want to as the footage can be viewed through smartphones as well.These 190 cameras are equipped with alarm system which will go off if anybody tries to damage or steal them. The alarm will be raised at all the locations where live feeds are being streamed. It will help police send cops to the spot quickly. It will also help the traffic cops to detect vehicles that are moving at a high speed as well. Also these cameras can detect, tripwire, intrusion, fast moving object, parking detection, loitering detection, people gathering, people counting, object abandoned or missing perimeter protection.A tender has already been floated by the Kolkata Police in this regard and also held a pre bid meeting on Thursday. The bid submission window will be open from January 5 till January 13 afternoon.