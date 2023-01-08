Kolkata: Kolkata has a very low count of heinous crimes with a hundred per cent detection of the cases, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal said at Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

At a special session on ‘Kolkata- Safety and Security- Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ Goyal addressed the members of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce on Saturday. Goyal said: “We are proud of the fact that the Kolkata Police team has been working hard to ensure Kolkata is one of the safest cities in India. Now, our goal is to make Kolkata the safest city in the world.” He added that Kolkata has a very low count of heinous crimes with 100 per cent detection of the cases.

Goyal also informed that road accidents have gone down from 450 cases to 185 cases in four years. He also thanked the citizens for cooperating and complying with the traffic rules.

He stated: “Notifying traffic violators through SMS has ensured transparency and trust between police and public. Speed cameras on the road have also reduced speeding to a large extent.” In the context of cybercrime, he advised avoiding unsolicited calls, e-mails or messages and also uploading personal information on social media. In case of cybercrime, particularly bank fraud, he advised to immediately report at the local police station.

Other ways of reporting could be through cyber crime reporting portals, bank fraud helplines and Kolkata Police websites, amongst others.