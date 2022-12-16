KMC urges Calcutta Tramways to repair roads along tracks

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to write to the Calcutta Tramways Company (CTC) urging the latter to initiate repair works of the damaged portions of the roads along the tram tracks in some stretches within the city.



KMC Councillor Biswarup De in the monthly meeting of the civic body on Wednesday raised the issue.

De had also complained of the sorry state of roads in some stretches of BB Ganguly Street and Raja Rammohun Roy Road along the tram tracks.

In response to the question raised by De, the member, Mayor-in-Council, looking after the KMC roads department, Avijit Mukherjee told the House that the

CTC is the competent authority for repair of roads along tram tracks. He also said that the matter would be taken up with the CTC. Demands were also raised from certain quarters that tram tracks which are not used for a long time in some parts of the city trigger difficulties for the commuters and there some permanent solutions must be found in this regard.

Meanwhile, the state Transport department has a plan to revive all the tram routes in Kolkata gradually.

Many routes are presently closed due to metro work in different parts of the city.