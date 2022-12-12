'KMC to transform all its schools into model ones'

KOLKATA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Saturday that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will gradually convert all schools under its aegis into model schools so that students associated with these schools get the best of education. Some schools under the KMC have already been developed into model schools after Sandipan Saha has taken over as the Member Mayor in Council of KMC's Education department.



"When Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, was the Mayor of Kolkata he had given the call of Education for All and had desired that KMC schools should reach out to the remotest corners of Kolkata. We have now been able to fulfil Netaji's dreams and students from the remotest corners of the city are also getting facilities of education,"Hakim said while inaugurating the Central Annual Sports Meet of KMC schools.

He called for the increase of more English medium schools so that students hailing from poor financial background who are not able to study in private English medium schools can study in KMC schools. "Students hailing from English medium schools have an edge over their Bengali counterparts when it comes to cracking competitive examinations," he added.

Hakim wished all the students participating in the sports day programme success in life.