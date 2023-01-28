KMC to strengthen drive against illegal parking

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim instructed concerned officials of the Parking department to start conducting special drives against illegal parking in across the city.



“Vehicles are being parked in the lanes and bylanes in double lines and there have been instances when ambulance movement has been affected due to this. So, I have asked the concerned officials to strengthen the drive against illegal parking and start toeing of vehicles when they come across violations,” Hakim said.

He maintained that conservancy services rendered by KMC are also being affected, thanks to illegal parking. “Vehicles, particularly four wheelers are parked side by side in such a manner that conservancy workers do not get space to clean underneath these vehicles and garbage are getting accumulated,” the Mayor added.

According to sources in KMC’s Parking department, Bhowanipore, Kidderpore, Alipore in south Kolkata are some of the areas where illegal parking has been a major issue in the recent past.

Car owners who do not have garage space to park vehicles in front or close to their houses at night can take permission from KMC against a monthly parking fee of Rs 500 per month (usually a year’s fee is paid at a time) and the latter will provide them stickers that ensure legal parking.