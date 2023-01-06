KMC to repair roads in city, including EM Bypass stretch

KOLKATA: Ahead of the G-20 meeting in city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be repairing all the roads within its jurisdiction, including the EM Bypass stretch, that previously used to be the responsibility of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).



Citizens have often faced hard times, especially during monsoons, due to craters on the road. The rain makes it worse. Further, such broken condition of the road has often paved the way for accidents. People driving two-wheelers have skidded in the past due to deplorable road conditions.

The Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the roads and engineering department of the KMC, Avijit Mukherjee said: “The KMC will be repairing all such roads before monsoon. We are already compiling a list of roads which need heavy or minor repairs. Work will soon begin.”

He also highlighted that the entire EM Bypass stretch will be repaired by the KMC. Previously it was the responsibility of the KMDA. Time and again confusion has erupted in the city when it came to road repairs, especially concerning EM Bypass.

The tussles mostly were restricted as to which road falls under whose jurisdiction and who should be repairing these.

Further, the first meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) Working Group of G-20 under the Finance Track under India’s G-20 Presidency will be hosted in Kolkata. This would also mean that guests visiting the city from outside Bengal and India would be travelling in the city. Plans are afoot to showcase Kolkata’s heritage, culture and cuisine.

Speaking on the same, the MMIC said that the KMC is trying to fix all the main roads before the meet takes place. “We want people to see the beauty of this city which has a rich history. We have already fixed roads in several important junctions. The ones left will be mended soon,” he said. It was also highlighted that a second phase of repairs will be done again before monsoon.