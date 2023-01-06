KMC to make process of getting NOC for sanction plan easier

KOLKATA: In a bid to stop illegal constructions mushrooming on thika lands, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is taking measures to ensure citizens can obtain no objection certificates (NOC) in less time and without any hassle, making it easier to obtain a sanction plan for the construction.



A senior KMC official said that this move also comes in the wake of the civic body adopting the policy of decentralisation of powers. The official explained that the excuse behind illegal constructions on thika lands is that it is difficult to obtain the NOC. Many have alleged in the past that one has to do several rounds of the KMC headquarters to obtain the NOC for getting a sanction plan for the construction.

The official said “Now, one can deposit all the required documents in the borough office under which the thika land concerned is located, to obtain the NOC. There is no need to run from pillar to post. Excuses of cumbersome processes will not stand anymore.” He emphasised that this is also being done in the wake of the KMC taking a firm stand that it will not tolerate any illegal constructions.

The official also highlighted that for ease of doing business (EoDB) KMC has switched to a paperless process, thus anyway cutting down the time taken earlier in submitting or obtaining important documents from the civic body.

The thika office has also shifted to the KMC headquarters at S.N. Banerjee road. There are about 2000 acres of thika land in Kolkata. It is to be recalled that last year, in a bid to ease thika tenancy, KMC allowed thika tenants to construct their houses in line with the general building rules of the KMC. What changed was, earlier these tenants could build upto two stories but now they can build beyond that limit.