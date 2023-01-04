KMC temporarily drops plan to survey water bodies in the city using drones

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has temporarily shelved its plan of conducting drone surveys of water-bodies in the city while reiterating its warning against filling up of ponds for real estate purposes.



Recently, Mayor Firhad Hakim lashed out at the officials of the Assessment department, warning them against laxity in work concerning updation of assessment reports of ponds within the civic body area. The last 'Talk to Mayor' session witnessed complaints of pond-filling. However, it became apparent that there are ponds which are yet to find place in the list of the civic body and are being silently filled up for construction purposes.

The Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the Environment department of KMC, Swapan Samaddar said that assessment officials need to update themselves with proper information. He said "Thorough assessment of ponds was conducted. Wherever it was found that ponds were being filled up, the civic body sent out stern warnings. KMC does not give sanctions for construction by filling up ponds. Real estate developers have been intimated of this." The MMIC added that owners of ponds have also been made aware about the importance of conserving these water-bodies especially at a time when pollution level has increased in the city. Environmental awareness campaigns are also being carried out, he mentioned. On being asked as to what locals can do if they find the pond in their area getting filled up, Samaddar said they can directly inform the KMC or could report to the nearest police station. In both cases, stern action will be taken.

The KMC had also planned to conduct drone surveys to map water bodies. Commenting on the plan, Samaddar said "We have temporarily shelved the plan. We may take it up later if the need arises. People have shown an increased level of awareness. Ponds under the KMC area are also listed in the civic body's App." However, the KMC website, when checked for the pond list, continues to show ponds for 141 wards, out of KMC's total 144 wards. A KMC official, requesting anonymity, said that list has been compiled till ward 144 but is yet to be updated on the civic body's website, which has poor maintenance and needs

urgent updation.