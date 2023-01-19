KMC plans decentralisation of ambulance & hearse services

With complaints of non-availability of ambulances and hearses belonging to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in boroughs under added areas and in South Kolkata, the civic body is discussing ways to decentralise these emergency services by setting up more control rooms, call centres and staff shelters for 24 hours availability.

During the monthly meeting of the KMC on Wednesday, the councillor of ward 95, Tapan Dasgupta requested that the ambulance and hearse of the KMC be also made available in boroughs in South Kolkata since not everyone can afford private ambulance services during a health emergency.

The request was supplemented by the borough chairman of Borough XI, Tarakeshwar Chakraborty. He said that in the extended boroughs, such as Borough XI which stretches from Rania to Kudghat on one side and Rania to Garia on the other, availability of KMC ambulance services is scarce.

“Ward 109 ends at Daspara, Sonarpur while ward 108 extends till Bantala. This is a widespread borough. Suppose a patient needs hospitalisation and if we have to get the KMC ambulances from Central Kolkata at Mohammad Ali Park, half the time will be lost in reaching the patients” Chakraborty remarked.

Deputy Mayor and member mayor-in-council, Health, Atin Ghosh said that KMC has 23 ambulances, three air-conditioned hearses and two non-AC hearses. He said that one ambulance each is allotted to Boroughs 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16. The rest of the ambulances remain at the Central headquarters at Chittaranjan Avenue.

Explaining the problem, Ghosh said that the Central headquarters have supporting staff who work in shifts for providing ambulance services. In the boroughs, there is no one to ensure whether there are ambulance drivers, helpers etc. after 5 pm.

“The KMC health department functions till 5 pm. Who will ensure the attendance of ambulance drivers in boroughs after 5 pm?” Ghosh questioned.

He said that the solution lies in setting up 24x7 control rooms in South Kolkata and the added areas. Additionally, supporting staff need to be hired and attendance registers need to be maintained. Call centres need to be set up and shelters made to accommodate the supporting staff engaged for the 24-hour ambulance services.

Ghosh highlighted that since it’s a matter of creating massive infrastructure, the Mayor will soon take it up with borough chairmen.