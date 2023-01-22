‘KMC may auction a vacant, damaged bldng in Central Kolkata if massive tax dues found’

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) may seize and auction a dilapidated and vacant property in Central Kolkata if found there are substantial tax dues.



Mayor Firhad Hakim has ordered the Conservancy department to clean up the property while the Assessment department was ordered to check tax records.

The property concerned is located at 36 Creek Row. A resident in ward 50 of KMC, Mononit Banerjee, told the Mayor that the property concerned is located behind his house.

He said it is lying vacant for years since its last inhabitants moved elsewhere. He alleged that due to the lack of maintenance of the building and its surrounding premises, the prevailing condition has paved the way for the growth of thick vegetation which in turn is drawing insects and other animals.

This, he said is affecting his residence along with that of several others since most houses in this area stand close to each other.

He said his residence is getting infested with rodents and other insects due to the ill-maintained structure.

The complainant has also alleged that the building stands in a precarious position, posing a risk of collapse.

He said that KMC had earlier installed a board declaring the structure a ‘dangerous building’ but that board is now missing. He requested that the civic body take measures to solve the woes which if left unattended, would force him and his family to leave their residence. Banerjee said he is a senior citizen and shifting his abode will be troublesome for him.

Firhad Hakim assured him he would send a team from the Conservancy department for cleaning the house and its premises.

He said, “We will try to reach the building owner so we can send the person a notice. If we fail to trace the owner, then the KMC Conservancy team will clean the premises and raise a bill against the owner’s name. We will also install the ‘dangerous building’ sign. We will demolish the portions which pose a risk of collapse”.

Further, the Mayor instructed that officials from the KMC Tax Assessment department will also visit the property to see if it has any major property tax dues.

“If we find massive dues then we can take over the property and auction it to recover the dues if needed,” he pointed out.