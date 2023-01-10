KMC installs model tin shed for hawkers at Gariahat

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) today presented a model tin shed for the hawkers at Gariahat as part of its drive to ensure the elimination of plastic sheets over stalls which have in the past led to fire incidents.



The civic body, last week, conducted a drive at the Gariahat market in South Kolkata where plastic sheets over the hawker stalls were removed. KMC had already intimated the hawkers to remove these and advised them to use a substitute material which is less hazardous and non-inflammable.

Mayor Firhad Hakim and Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) Debashish Kumar on Monday inaugurated the tin shed. Hakim said: “This model tin shed has been installed on a trial basis. It is eight feet in height. We have set up this model stall to ensure removal of plastic sheets which are highly inflammable.”

Hakim said that Gariahat previously witnessed

fire incidents.

“In case of fire, due to plastic, all these stalls selling garments and other materials may quickly catch fire leading to a major accident. I have been requesting all the hawkers to remove plastic sheets,” he said.

In 2019, the Traders Assembly market building at Gariahat caught a massive fire which finally was put out by eight fire tenders.

The Mayor added that such tin sheds will allow space between stalls.

In case a fire breaks out, hose pipes and fire personnel can find space to fight the fire. He also highlighted that the plastic sheets created visual pollution.

Asked how the tin shed will accommodate hawkers if their numbers increase, the Mayor said that the hawkers who want to carry on with their trade have to be registered with the town vending committee and follow the protocols set by the committee.

He also said such model tin sheds will be provided in other markets such as Hatibagan and other hawker density zones.

Meanwhile, Debashish Das of the Hawker Sangram Committee said that plastics helped protect the garments sold by the hawkers from both sunlight and rainfall.

“The sunlight changes the colour of the garments spread out at the stall. If these materials get discoloured, no one would buy them. Also, the cost of plastic is cheaper than other materials that have been suggested,” he said.

“However, if eventually plastic has to be eliminated then it should start from now. The tin-shed model

will be helpful but it will take time to convince the hawkers,” he added.