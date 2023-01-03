KMC faces illegal construction hurdle to trace fault in pipelines

KOLKATA: About 80 families spread over 10 blocks in Behala are suffering from water crisis for over a month now as the KMC is trying to detect a possible fault in underground pipelines which are now allegedly inaccessible due to illegal constructions.



Residents of ward 132 have alleged that it has been over a month that they are suffering the crisis.

Requesting anonymity, a resident in one of the blocks at Upen Banerjee Road, in KMC's ward 132, alleged: "The problem began before Kali Puja. The water flow reduced and then it completely stopped. There are a total 10 blocks that are now suffering from lack of water supply. The main source of supply here is from the Garden Reach Water Works. We informed our councillor but the problem persists."

Another resident said: "We were finally forced to write to mayor Firhad Hakim, following which engineers from the Water department inspected the area."

The residents used to get water supply two times a day from 7 am to 10 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm. Councillor of ward 132, Sanchita Mitra said: "KMC engineers from the Water department, including its director general, have visited the area to trace the fault in the underground pipelines but they are unable to dig

since illegal constructions exist on the ground over these pipelines."