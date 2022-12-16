Keeping a close watch on accused in custody was CBI's responsibility: HC

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the custodial



death of Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused of Bogtui arson case.

On Friday, while hearing the bail plea of senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, Justice Joymalya Bagchi literally reprimanded the CBI when the issue of Lalan's death was mentioned.

Anubrata had appealed for bail in the cattle smuggling case and the hearing was scheduled on Friday.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on behalf of Anubrata was arguing when Justice Bagchi asked a few questions regarding some documents related to the case which he failed to answer. Justice Bagchi mentioned that Sibal has lack of communication with Anubrata. Later Justice Bagchi said the matter will be heard by him again on December 23.

During the argument the issue of Lalan's death was raised and Justice Bagchi criticised the central agency. He mentioned that when a man dies in CBI custody, the applicant is not liable. Though the CBI claimed it as suicide, an FIR is mandatory in case of any unnatural death. Justice Bagchi also asked the central agency that is it not their duty to keep an eye on the under trial prisoner?