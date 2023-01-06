Keep breath analysers in premises: Kolkata Police tell bar owners

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have advised bar owners to keep breath analysers in their premises so that the alcohol level of customers can be checked before they drive.



Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Headquarters of Kolkata Police, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said bar owners have been asked to ensure that nobody drives after getting drunk. According to sources, in several incidents of road accidents in the past few years, the drivers were found to be in an inebriated condition. In many cases, such people were caught by the police who cannot even stand properly but have been found driving a car. During the New Year’s Eve and on the New Year, a total of 280 motorists were caught while driving in drunken condition.

Police conduct regular naka-checkings where drivers are checked using breath analysers to ascertain whether he or she is driving in a drunk condition or not. If a person is drunk and it is detected before he or she starts driving, it will be of great help to the police. In case any customer who had come to the bar by driving his car and was found drunk while leaving, then the authority may disallow that person to drive back.

Instead, the bar authority will have to make arrangements to send the person home.