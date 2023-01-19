Keel for ‘zero emission ferry’ laid

KOLKATA: The keel of the first new-generation electric ferry for the Government of West Bengal was laid by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd in Kolkata on January 19.



GRSE shared that this “zero-emission ferry” designed by it, is poised to revolutionise passenger transport across the Hooghly River as well as the movement of vessels along National Waterways I. Such ferries will bring about a major transformation towards the reduction of carbon emissions.

In June 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of West Bengal and GRSE for the design and construction of the new generation electric ferry.

The 24-metre-long ferry will be powered by a 210 kWh liquid-cooled energy storage solution.

It is ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers in air-conditioned comfort and with no noise or engine vibrations.

The ferry will also have solar panels to augment the power supply. It is being built to comply with the latest classification society rules related to passenger safety.

Binod Kumar, Principal Secretary of the state transport department, stated that this is the first electric-powered vessel for the Government of West Bengal and these vessels are significant in terms of sustainable development.

He emphasised that we are majorly affected by global warming and pollution related to fossil fuels and this new electric ferry will play a major part towards the green energy initiative as this will run on rechargeable electricity and solar energy.

Highlighting the importance of this vessel in the River Hooghly, he stressed that both sides of the river are

densely populated and this vessel will prove to be the cheapest, time-saving and a popular mode of transportation.