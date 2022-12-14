Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay 'expresses satisfaction' over TET 2022 arrangements

KOLKATA: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022, which was conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Sunday.



Justice Gangopadhyay acknowledged the board's new rule of introducing a duplicate OMR sheet apart from the original one, which was allowed to be taken back by the candidates after the completion of examination.

Besides taking several measures to prevent cheating and malpractices, the WBBPE had introduced two new systems this year. For the first time candidates were allowed to retain the question booklets and a second copy of their respective OMR sheets, which bore the imprints of the original OMR sheet that the candidate had to submit to the Board at the end of the examination. Around 6,17,473 candidates out of the 6, 90, 931 registered candidates sat for the exam bringing the percentage to 89.36 per cent.

Using the duplicate copy of the OMR sheets, the candidates will be able to compare the answers later. The judge expressed satisfaction on this. The counsel representing the board also assured Justice Gangopadhyay that this time the answer sheets will be preserved, more than 5.5 lakh OMR sheets are being stored.

Previously, there were allegations of the destruction of TET answer sheets for the year 2014 and 2016. The litigants had questioned the role of the board and whether it was done to facilitate jobs for the 'unqualified.' The primary education board had refuted these claims by stating that the mark sheets were destroyed due to lack of space and are being stored digitally.