Jungle Sundari: Six firms have applied for land in Purulia: Min

KOLKATA: State Industry and Commerce minister Shahshi Panja on Tuesday invited the engineering and foundry industries to set up establishments and invest in Bengal as the state government has already made a land bank at Purulia.



Panja while giving her speech during a programme organised by the Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) also mentioned that about 14 percent of the total Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the country are in Bengal.

At present a foundry park is located at the Ranihati area of Howrah. There about 25 factories are operational while construction of 10 more factories are in progress. Panja further informed that six companies have applied for land under Jungle Sundari project in Raghunathpur, Purulia.

Minister was also told by the organisers that about Rs one thousand crore has been invested in Ranihati foundry park and about Rs three thousand crore more expected to be invested soon.