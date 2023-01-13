JU signs MoU with Institute of Language Studies & Research

Kolkata: The Institute of Language Studies and Research (ILSR) entered into collaborative links with the education department of Jadavpur University by signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday, in presence of state Education minister and chairman of ILSR Bratya Basu.



Basu said within a short span of time, ILSR has been developed as the centre of research for language studies, translation and cultural research. The institute is affiliated with the state Higher Education department. “Through this centre of excellence, we are trying to bring back the glory of Bengal and Bengalis,” Basu said.

He also referred to the state government trying to take the Bengali language to greater heights globally. “Unlike Tamil and Odiya, Bengali is not counted as a classical language by the centre,” Basu said while adding that the state government hopes that it will be able to get this recognition.

The institute aims to offer courses in Bangla, Urdu, Santhali, Nepali, Sanskrit and translation studies amongst others.

On the MoU being signed between the institute and JU, Basu said he was glad to be present at the event. Alongside Basu, Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University Suranjan Das was also present.

Das said the combination of expertise from two different institutions can lead to academic excellence. “Keeping this in mind, the Education department of JU and ILSR will collaborate their expertise for the betterment of higher education, especially education and literature,” the V-C said. According to him, the institute has its own expertise but since they are not a university, it cannot give PhD degrees. There are certain constraints over Postdoctoral research as well. “We have made an entry point for the state higher education, for the clustering of institutions which means multiple institutes can come together to work for the betterment,” Das said.