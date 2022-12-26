JU gets funds worth Rs 95.98L from its alumni

kolkata: Within a few months of Jadavpur University's Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das seeking funds from its alumni and teachers to strengthen the university's developmental activities, the university received a whopping amount of Rs 95.98 lakh.



Das in October this year had appealed to the alumni and teachers of the university to 'mobilise financial support' for the university to enable it to maintain and improve the infrastructure. In his letter of appeal, Das mentioned that in recent years the university had been facing financial issues to maintain academic excellence, especially in science and technology streams.

During the university's 65th convocation, Das stated that they got enthusiastic responses from the alumni and teachers. "Within a few months, the university has received a sum of Rs 95.98 lakh, while another Rs 10 lakh has been assured," Das said, while adding, "In times of University's financial need the alumni have been consistently supportive."

He further added: "I particularly express the university's gratitude to the Global Jadavpur University Alumni Foundation for taking the initiative to mobilise this financial support for the university. The alumni of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Production Engineering and Chemical Engineering, have been particularly forthcoming in buttressing the infrastructure of the departments from which they had graduated."

In the last two academic years, the Jadavpur Alumni-Alumni Association NCE Bengal and Jadavpur University have granted student scholarships worth Rs 42 lakh and awarded medals to 76 departmental toppers. It also collaborated with the university's NSS unit to hold awareness campaigns on

social issues.