Joka-Taratala Metro to run five days a week from January 2

Kolkata: Regular Metro services in the Joka–Taratala route will commence on January 2, Monday. Services will be available from 10 am to 6 pm to cater to the rush of office hours.



There will be no services on Saturday and Sunday.

Presently only one rake will be running in the said stretch. Services will be extended with the availability of more rakes.

The maintenance of the rake will be carried out at the Joka depot. A total of 12 services will be available to and fro.

The first metro will leave Joka at 10 am. Then services will be available at 11 am, 12 noon, 3 pm, 4 pm and 5 pm.

From Taratala, the first service will start at 10.30 am and accordingly, services will be available at 11.30 am, 12.30 pm, 3.30 pm, 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

The 6.5 km completely elevated stretch has six stations — Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the project on Friday. This stretch is a part of the Joka —BBDBAG Metro corridor. Work for the remaining stretch is going on. The fare from Joka till Taratala is Rs 20.